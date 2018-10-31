Couple, 2 Grandchildren Killed In Sleep After Truck Rams Home In UP

The accident took place on the Manjhanpur-Prayagraj road. (Representational image)

Grandparents and two children were killed while the parents were critically injured when a truck lost control and rammed into a roadside house in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

At dawn a loud bang in the Sadikpur Semraha village awakened the neighbourhood.

The accident took place at Shiv Pratap Lodhi's house on the Manjhanpur-Prayagraj road. Not just the family, but even the cattle lay dead.

Lodhi, his wife Shivkali and grand children Ajay and Parni died in their sleep mowed down by the vehicle, villagers told police, as they handed over the driver, who was badly beaten up.

Villagers have blocked traffic on the highway.