5 Patients Killed In Fire At Covid Hospital In Gujarat's Rajkot

Highlights The fire broke out in Uday Shivanand Hospital around 1 am

Thirty patients being treated at the hospital were rescued: Report

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident

Five patients have died after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday.

Thirty other coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were rescued, the reports added. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident, news agency ANI reported.

The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area around 1 am on Friday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received. Three patients died inside the ICU," a fire brigade official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The rescued patients have been shifted to other COVID-19 hospitals, he added.

In August, eight COVID-19 patients were killed after a fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey private hospital in Ahmedabad.

(with inputs from PTI and ANI)