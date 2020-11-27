Extremely Pained By Deaths Due To Fire At Rajkot Covid Hospital: PM Modi

A fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Rajkot in which 5 people died

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed deep pain at the loss of lives in a fire at a Rajkot hospital, and said the administration is ensuring all possible assistance to the families of the victims as well as those who were injured.

Five coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of the morning today, a fire department official said.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.



