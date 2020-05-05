Watch: Despite Hailstorm, Massive Queues At Liquor Shops In Nainital

Liquor enthusiasts braved heavy rains and hailstorm to buy liquor in Uttarakhand.

Liquor enthusiasts on Tuesday braved heavy rains and hailstorm to buy liquor in Uttarakhand's Nainital, news agency ANI reported.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, people were seen guarding themselves with umbrellas amid heavy rainfall in Nainital's Mall Road

They, however, adhered to social distancing as directed by the government by maintaining at least a metre's distance and wearing masks while standing in queue.

Not more than two persons at a time were attended to at the liquor shops.

Liquor shops reopened across the country after a gap of 40 days on Monday.

Uttarakhand: Shoppers brave hailstorm to buy liquor at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital today. #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/lvU2K1HT2c — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

People were seen queuing up outside shops in large numbers, giving social distancing norms a toss at many places.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the 40-day nationwide lockdown from Monday for two more weeks and allowed liquor shops to open in the green and orange zones.

In the national capital, many government-run liquor shops had to be shut as people, who gathered outside the outlets, did not follow social distancing norms, while in some cases police had to use mild force to disperse the unruly crowd.

Large number of people made a beeline in Uttar Pradesh that reopened 26,000 liquor stores, while Rajasthan had to close most of the shops where social distancing norms were not being followed.

As per the government notification, shops selling liquor have to ensure social distancing and also make sure that not more than five people are present at one time at the shop.