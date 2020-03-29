Labourer Dies At Bus Stop In Madhya Pradesh, Doctor Allegedly Didn't Help

The doctor who reached the spot should have shifted him to hospital: Health official

A labourer who was ill was left unattended by a doctor working with ambulance services in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, leading to his death at a bus stand, a health official said on Saturday.

Shanu Kushwaha, 35, who worked as a labourer in Gwalior, allegedly fell ill when the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus was announced.

According to eye-witnesses, he was left by unidentified persons at Bhaguvapura Passenger Shelter (bus stand), and when somebody spotted him, the 108 ambulance service was alerted.

An ambulance reached the spot, but the doctor allegedly only examined him and left him at the same spot, without shifting him to a government hospital.

He died on March 26.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr SN Udaipuria submitted a memorandum to Datia collector Rohit Singh, blaming the doctor and ambulance coordinator for negligence which led to Kushwaha's death.

"The post-mortem report revealed that Kushwaha was seriously sick and there was problem with his liver and kidney. He died because of heart failure," Dr Udaipuria said.

"The doctor who reached the spot should have shifted him to hospital. We will also write to the government, recommending action against 108 ambulance coordinator in the matter as it reached eight hours late on the spot," he said.

The CMHO, however, denied reports that the man died because of hunger. After the autopsy, his body was handed over to this family, Dr Udaipuria added.