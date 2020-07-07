Around 100 Charged In Aurangabad For Welcoming Man After COVID-19 Recovery: Cops

The incident happened on Sunday evening, an official said. (Representational)

A mob of around 100 people was charged for violating social distancing norms while welcoming a man who returned home in Vaijapur area of Aurangabad after recovering from COVID-19, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Darga bes area on Sunday evening, an official said.

"He was first given a welcome at Ambedkar Chowk and then at his home, despite the vicinity being a containment zone. Among those booked is a former vice president of Vaijapur nagar parishad," Inspector Anant Kulkarni told news agency PTI.

A case has been registered under Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, he informed.