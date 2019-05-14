Cop Allegedly Shoots Self With Service Gun In UP's Moradabad

His condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moradabad. (Representational)

A police Head Constable on Monday allegedly shot himself using his service revolver while on duty in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Superintendent of Police, Muradabad City, Ankit Mittal said, "Head Constable Sanjiv was on duty while he shot himself using service revolver. He was admitted to the hospital later. We could not get to talk to him. The reason behind the suicide attempt is not yet ascertained."

The police has started the investigation in this regard.

