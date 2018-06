Sadavula Arun Kumar was the principal of a colleg in Karimnagar district. (Representational)

Four members of a family, a 37-year old man, his wife and two children were killed when the car they were travelling in hit a stationary lorry in the Peddapalli district.Sadavula Arun Kumar, principal of a college in Manthani mandal in Karimnagar district, his 30-year old wife, son, aged 10, died on the spot while his eight-year old daughter succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, Police Inspector A Ramulu said.The family was coming from Hyderabad when the accident occurred, he said.For more Karimnagar news, click here