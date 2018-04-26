Coimbatore Man Designs Homemade Lift That Can Run Without Power

Dr Vijayan has designed this unique lift for the elderly people who visit him.

A retired professor in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has designed a homemade lift using a compressor. The lift, that is able to carry 200 kg of weight, can move up to two floors. The highlight of the lift, however, is that it can even run when there's no electricity.The lift has been designed to work as long as there is air pressure in the compressor and the retired professor took six months to design this unique innovation.Professor Dr Vijayan, who designed the unique lift told ANI, "It can work even when there is no power. As long as the air pressure is there in the compressor, it will work. Designing took me six months."

Inspiration for this homemade lift comes from the fact that many old people come to visit him and going by stairs is inconvenient for them, he told ANI.





Dr Vijayan said, "My house is on the first floor and many old-aged people visit my house, but they cannot come up. At times it becomes very difficult to carry water cans, rice bags and other items through stairs."The retired professor hopes that his innovation will ease the life of older people visiting him.

