3 Chennai College Students Drown In Coimbatore River

Three college students from Chennai have drowned in the outflow channel of the Aliyar reservoir in Pollachi, near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, this morning.

Those dead have been identified as P Tarun Viswastharangan, Revanth M and G Joseph Anto Jeniff, all physiotherapy students of a private college in Chennai. Investigators say the tragedy occurred when the students got down to bathe in the water body.

"There was no heavy outflow in that place, but it was deep. We are investigating," Dr K Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Coimbatore, told NDTV,

Fire and rescue personnel rushed and extricated the bodies of the students. Videos show emotional scenes as fellow students broke down as rescuers brought their bodies to the shore. Coimbatore Police has registered a case.

Police say around 25 students from the Saveetha College of Physiotherapy were on an official trip from the college to this area with their faculty.

The Aliyar Dam, part of the Parambikulam-Aliyar basin, is a popular tourist spot in Pollachi. However, these stretches are also known for their depth and sometimes treacherous waters.

