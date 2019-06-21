Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Morning

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky throughout the day. (Representational image)

It was a partly cloudy in the morning today with the minimum temperature settling at 28.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 56 per cent.

"The skies will remain partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius," an official said.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded was 38.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 25.4 degree Celsius.