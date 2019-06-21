Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Morning

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 56 per cent.

Cities | | Updated: June 21, 2019 11:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Morning

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky throughout the day. (Representational image)


New Delhi: 

It was a partly cloudy in the morning today with the minimum temperature settling at 28.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 56 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

"The skies will remain partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius," an official said.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded was 38.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 25.4 degree Celsius.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Cloudy WeatherDelhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayMoto One VisionInternational Yoga DayRealme C2

................................ Advertisement ................................