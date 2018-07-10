Centre Hopes To Open Bihar's Darbhanga Airport By January 2019

Civil Aviation Ministry said it is hoping to open Bihar's Darbhanga Airport by Junuary 2019

The Civil Aviation Ministry expects to start airport at Darbhanga in Bihar by January 2019 and the state has also been asked to prepare an aviation policy.



"Reviewed the status of airports in #Bihar. We are committed to massively improving connectivity by starting more airports. Have requested the State Government to make a State Aviation Policy for Bihar. - MoSCA @jayantsinha," the ministry said in a tweet.



The review meeting was taken by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha.



Besides, the status of new terminal was also assessed.





"Assessed the status of the New Terminal at Patna's 2nd Airport at Bihta, Darbhanga & Gaya. Reviewed city-side requirements of infrastructure. Hope to start the Darbhanga Airport by Jan 2019 and add more flights to Gaya. -MoSCA @jayantsinha," the ministry said in another tweet.