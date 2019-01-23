Chhattisgarh Woman, Son-In-Law Die After Drinking Liquor

Jambai Kawar found a bottle of country liquor on the outskirts of her native Ghutiya village on Monday morning and took it home to share it with son-in-law Ghanshyam (30), an official said

Cities | | Updated: January 23, 2019 09:31 IST
Reports awaited to find out the cause of death. (Representational)


Korba, Chhattisgarh: 

A 45-year-old woman and her son-in-law died after drinking liquor in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, the police said today.

Jambai Kawar found a bottle of country liquor on the outskirts of her native Ghutiya village on Monday morning and took it home to share it with son-in-law Ghanshyam (30), an official said.

"Their health deteriorated after consuming liquor and they died on their way to hospital yesterday morning. We are awaiting post mortem reports to find out the cause of their deaths," he added.

 

 

