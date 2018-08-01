For Eco-Friendly Funerals, Raipur To Use Logs Of Cow Dung

Logs made of cow dung are prepared using machines.

To conserve trees, Raipur has introduced eco-friendly logs made out of cow dung to conduct funerals. The logs would be provided for free by the municipal corporation.

"We will provide these logs free of cost. We make this with help of a machine, which produces logs sufficient for four funerals daily," Rajkumar Sahu, President of the organisation which produces the logs told ANI.

City's mayor Pramod Dubey said this will put a brake on cutting of trees in Chhattisgarh.

"To get wood for funeral, a large number of trees are cut. This damages the environment and produces a lot of smoke. This is why

"We opted for this eco-friendly method as wood burning produces a lot of smoke and damages the environment. This method will also generate employment. The logs will be provided to all cemeteries," Mr Dubey said.

He added that there are 20 big funeral places in Raipur, which will benefit from these special logs made from cow dung.