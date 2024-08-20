7 Dead After Auto Collides With Truck In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

The accident occurred near the Kadari area on National Highway (NH)-39.

At least seven died and six others sustained injuries after an auto rickshaw carrying devotees collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The accident occurred near the Kadari area on National Highway (NH)-39 (Jhansi-Khajuraho highway) under the jurisdiction of the civil line police station in the district at around 5:30 am. The devotees were going to Bageshwar Dham, the police officer added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain told ANI, "An accident occurred on Tuesday morning on Jhansi-Khajuraho highway where an auto rickshaw collided with a truck in which seven persons died and six others sustained injuries, who are undergoing treatment."

Hospital management and the district administration have kept a close eye on the arrangements and treatment of the injured passengers. Every possible help is being provided to the injured, the officer said.

There were 13 passengers in the auto-rickshaw and they were going to Bageshwar Dham from Mahoba railway station, he added.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)