Odisha Cab Driver Arrested For Mowing Down Puppies

The four puppies died on the spot after they were run over by the cab (Representational)

The Odisha police on Monday arrested a cab driver on the charge of intentionally mowing down four puppies in Chandrasekharpur area of the city.

Police said a complaint was lodged in this regard by an organisation working for animals against the driver and he was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The four puppies died on the spot after they were run over by the cab at Sailesree Vihar locality on Sunday. The security guard of a nearby building vainly tried to stop the car, said Jiban B Das, secretary of People For Animals and a member of the State Animal Welfare Board.

"The arrest of a car driver for killing four puppies should be a lesson for all those involved in cruelty to animals," Mr Das said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.