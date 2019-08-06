9 Killed, Several Trapped After Boulder Falls On Bus In Uttarakhand

The accident took place at Lambagad slide zone on Badrinath Highway in Chamoli.

At least nine were killed and several feared trapped after a boulder fell on a bus in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The incident took place at Lambagad slide zone on Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district.

A rescue operation is underway.

Heavy rainfall in the state has led to landslide, waterlogging and traffic disruptions on the highway.

The region is witnessing a heavy influx of tourists due to the pilgrim season in northern India. Normally, driving, trekking or walking on treacherous roads in the mountains gets riskier during annual monsoon rains in Uttarakhand especially when landslides hit the mountainous state.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.