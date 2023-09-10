Maharashtra Teen Harassed At Friend's House Dies By Suicide, Case Against 4

The girl died by suicide when her brother went out of the house, the police said (Representational)

Four men have been charged for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old girl, which led her to die by suicide, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Kalyan near Mumbai.

The girl was taken by the four accused to a hookah party and then to the house of a friend where they allegedly harassed her, a police official said.

"The girl died by suicide at her home on Friday when her brother went out for some work. As per the family, she was disturbed all through the day. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination at JJ Hospital and the report is awaited," he said.

Based on the complaint of her family, the four persons have been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act but no one has been arrested as yet, the official informed.

