Case Against 2 Samajwadi Party Leaders For Roughing Up BJP Member In UP

Police booked 2 Samajwadi Party leaders for allegedly assaulting a BJP leader (Representational)

Police have filed a case against two leaders of the Samajwadi Party for allegedly assaulting a BJP leader in UP's Ballia, officials said today.

They said a case was registered against the Samajwadi Party's regional president Ramji Yadav and local leader Anant Mishra under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The officials said the case was registered at the Sikandarpur police station on Tuesday based on a complaint by local BJP leader Lal Bachan Sharma.

They said Mr Sharma said in his complaint that Mr Yadav and Mr Mishra grabbed his throat and shoved him against the wall at the sub-district magistrate's office, following which he fell unconscious.

Mr Sharma claimed in his complaint that the Samajwadi Party leader had threatened him.

Police station in-charge Dinesh Pathak said attempts were underway to arrest both the accused.

He said Mr Sharma is a local BJP leader and former divisional president of the BJP's backward classes cell.



