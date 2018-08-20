Case Against 2 For Allegedly Sharing Offensive Audio About Ex-PM Vajpayee

One of the accused, a pharmacist, encouraged others to share the video. (Representational)

Two people in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh were booked for allegedly sharing an obscene audio clip about former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on social media following which one of them was arrested, police said today.

A case was registered against them following a complaint by social worker Sunil Singh, Superintendent of Police Sabharaj said.

"Azad Khan, a resident of Bhopatpur village, had on Saturday posted a nearly two-minute indecent audio about the former prime minister on WhatsApp, and forwarded the same to his friends and various groups," the SP said.

Anwar-ul-Haq who was posted as a pharmacist at a government hospital in Bahraich encouraged people to spread it further, the official said.

Advertisement

The case was lodged against them for spreading animosity and disturbing communal harmony under the IPC and IT Act".Azad Khan was arrested yesterday and the police is raiding possible places related to Anwar-ul-Haq," he said.

After the audio clip went viral, local Hindu organisations demanded that police take tough action against those who posted the obscene audio.

Chief Medical Officer of Bahraich AK Pandey said a departmental probe would be initiated against the pharmacist after analysing the FIR.