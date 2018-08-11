Candidate Dies After Exhausting Police Recruitment Exercise In Odisha

The candidate was rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment. (Representational)

A man in his early twentiesdied after he fainted during a cross-country race conducted as part of exercise to recruit police constables in Odisha's Kalahandi district today.

The candidate was taken to the Government hospital in Bhawanipatna, immediately after he fainted due to exhaustion during the 5 km race, police said.

However, his blood pressure dropped and he passed died during treatment. The man was identified as Susanta Naik of Dhanrabhata village under Lanjigarh block in Kalahand district.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Kalahandi, Dr Saroj kumar Tihadi said the death might have been due to cardiac arrest.

Kalahandi Superintendent of Police, B Biswanath said the man was exhausted and fainted in the middle of the cross-country run and all steps were taken to save him.

Three other candidates had also fallen sick during the run. They were taken to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable, the CDMO said.



