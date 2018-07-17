Businessman, Son Killed In Indore Allegedly Over 'Old Enmity'

Police are hoping to catch the accused soon. (Representational)

A businessman and his son were brutally murdered in Indore -- the business hub of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Vindhyachal Gupta (45), along with his son Sandeep (25) and father Sudama (70), was on Sunday night returning home after closing their shop at around 11 p.m.

As the three got off the vehicle near their home, five to six criminals attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. People living in the vicinity rushed to their help, but the attackers managed to flee.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Chari Mishra told IANS: "All the three injured persons were rushed to hospital, but Vindhyachal and Sandeep succumbed to their injuries, while critically injured Sudama is undergoing treatment."

Apparently, the reason for killings was old enmity, Mr Mishra said, adding that the police had been able to get some clues and hopefully, the criminals would be arrested soon.

Those close to the Gupta family said that the attackers also made good with a bag containing cash. Another cash-filled bag of the Guptas was stolen last Sunday.