Woman Killed, Her 2 Sisters Injured In Attack By Stalker: Police

A 24-year-old post-graduate student was stabbed to death, while her two sisters were seriously injured when they were attacked on Saturday allegedly by a youth who had been stalking her in Rajasthan's Bundi.

The autopsy report showed that the girl had received 21 critical injuries in the attack.

The accused fled from the spot after the crime and efforts are on to arrest him, police official Deepak Garg said.

The man had first attacked woman on March 16, following which she had filed a complaint, but the cops allegedly took no action, according to sources.

The victim and her sister were on their way to market when the man attacked them.

He stabbed the girl repeatedly with a sharp weapon and also attacked her sister who tried to intervene.

He later entered the girls' house where he targeted the third sister.

All the three sisters were rushed to a government hospital where the doctor declared victim brought dead.

The other two sisters have been critically injured in the incident.