Building Collapses In Agra Within Seconds. Reason? Rats

Watch video here:
WATCH: 3 storey building collapse in Agra's Teele Wali Gali area. No casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/QPAbkc2oj6- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2018
It is believed that the population of rats has been exploding in the recent years in the vicinity of the building area . Thousands of rats who were burrowing underground for years, managed to weaken the foundation of the building, damaging the sewage pipelines and other infrastructure around, reports the Times of India. Foundations of buildings in and around a dozen localities of the old city have also been damaged by rats.
In a similar incident, a three-storeyed building had collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district in November last year. The building in Guntur had been evacuated a few days prior to the collapse and nobody was injured.
On Saturday, a building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota and four people were rescued from the debris and one more person was feared to be trapped.