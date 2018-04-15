Watch 3-Storeyed-Building Collapse Like A Pack Of Cards In Agra

In a video clip, the building is seen collapsing into the ground in a matter of seconds, sending up a blanket of dust.

Agra | Edited by | Updated: April 15, 2018 22:08 IST
The building in Agra collapsed in a matter of seconds

Agra:  A three-storeyed building collapsed in Agra today. But fortunately, no casualty was reported and the building was likely empty.

In a video clip, the building is seen collapsing into the ground in a matter of seconds, sending up a blanket of dust. The incident took place in Agra's Teele Wali Gali area. The reason for the building's dramatic collapse is not known yet.

 
In a similar incident, a three-storeyed building had collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district in November last year. The building in Guntur had been evacuated a few days prior to the collapse and nobody was injured.

On Saturday, a building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota and four people were rescued from the debris and one more person was feared to be trapped.

With inputs from ANI

