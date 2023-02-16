Boy, 4, Among 3 Trampled To Death By Elephant At Religious Event In UP

Forest department team later controlled the elephant.

An elephant at a religious event went rogue on Thursday, fatally trampling two women and a four-year-old boy at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, police said. The incident took place in Mohammadpur Mafi village in Chiluatal police station area, they said.

A yajna was being conducted and everyone was singing hymns when suddenly an elephant got agitated and created a ruckus, fatally trampling two women and the boy, the police said.

While the women, Kanti Devi (55) and Kaushlya Devi (50), died on the spot, the boy, Krishna, died on the way to the hospital, they said.

Forest department team later controlled the elephant.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the relatives of the three victims, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh said.

The Chief Minister also condoled the deaths.

