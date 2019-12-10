Body Of Newborn Boy Found Near Dustbin In Maharashtra's Thane, Probe On

Cops started a probe after body of a newborn boy was found near a dustbin in Thane (Representational)

The body of a newborn boy was found abandoned near a dustbin in Maharashtra's Thane this morning, police said.

A passer-by noticed the body near a waste bin located close to a school in Thane's Kopri locality and alerted the police, senior police inspector GA Aagarkar said.

The police soon reached to the spot and sent the body to the civil hospital, he said, adding that an investigation is being carried out.

As per preliminary inquiry, the child was born on Monday night, the official said.

Search for his parents was on, the policeman said, adding that an offence was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

More details awaited.

