A body was found with injury marks in an Audi car along the Mumbai-Goa highway on Friday. The body was recovered by the police after breaking the glass of the luxury sedan.

The man has been identified as Sanjay Karle, a resident of Yashwant Nagar, Pune.

Four injury marks were on his body, the police said.

A murder case has been filed at a police station in Panvel and a police team has been formed to investigate the case, officials said.