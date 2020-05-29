Bodies Of Priest, His Son Recovered From Temple In UP's Sambhal District

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said (Representational)

The bodies of a priest and his son were found at a temple in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

"Bodies of priest Amar Singh and his son Jaiveer Singh were recovered from a Shiv temple in Rasoolpur Sarai village in Sambhal district. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies have been sent for autopsy," Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad told reporters.

He said that information has been received that Amar Singh was unwell for the past few days and his son Jaiveer Singh was mentally ill.

"We are investigating the matter and further action will be taken accordingly," Mr Prasad said.