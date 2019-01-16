Bodies Of Missing Man, Woman Found In A Well In Rajasthan

The two had been missing since Tuesday night and their bodies were found in the well in Sigror village today.

Cities | | Updated: January 16, 2019 23:22 IST
No suicide note was recovered. A case has been registered by the police. (Representational)


Jaipur: 

Two dead bodies were recovered from a well in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district today, the police said.

The bodies are of a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, the police added. 

The man was identified as Rajesh and the woman was his neighbour, police official Ashok Chaudhary said. The two were allegedly in a relationship, he added.

The two had been missing since Tuesday night and their bodies were found in the well in Sigror village today.

No suicide note was recovered and a case was registered under CrPc section 174 (unnatural death), he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

