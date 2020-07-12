Bodies Of Elderly Man, Woman Found At Home Near Kolkata

Sumita Pandit's husband is missing and search is on to trace him, police officer said. (Representational)

Blood-soaked bodies of an elderly man and a woman were recovered from their residence at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Basudeb Ganguli, 76, and his step-daughter Sumita Pandit, 38, were found in a pool of blood at Sukanta Sarani, when police arrived at the house after a domestic help informed neighbours, they said.

The four-year-old son of Sumita Pandit has said his parents were engaged in a heated argument prior to the incident, according to a police officer.

Sumita Pandit's husband is missing and search is on to trace him, he said.

Further investigation is underway.