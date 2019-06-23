Maoists Kills Policeman In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A ''small action team'' of Maoists stabbed the policeman (Representational)

A policeman was killed by Maoists at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 2 pm when assistant constable Chaitu Kadti went to a market in Mirtur village along with his family members, he said.

A ''small action team'' of Maoists (typically comprising four to five cadres) stabbed the policeman, killing him on the spot, and ran away, the official said.

The Maoists did not harm the family members of the policeman. He was posted at Mirtur police station, the official said.

On getting information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, the official said.

A search was underway to arrest the assailants, he added.