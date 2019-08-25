Bihar Woman Kills Self, Her Two Children On Patna-Gaya Rail Track

An investigation has been launched in the case. (Representational)

A woman and her two children died after a train ran over them when they were lying on Patna-Gaya railway line at Jahanabad on Sunday. It is not yet clear what pushed to the woman to kill herself and her children, said police.

One of three children, who was also with them, has survived with injuries, police said.

An investigation has been launched in the case.

Further details are awaited.

