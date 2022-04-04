Missing UP Teacher Found Dead In Pond, Suspect Arrested

UP: Police said the victim's body was found with his hands and legs tied up. (Representational)

The body of a 42-year-old teacher was recovered from a pond in a village in UP's Bhadohi on Sunday morning, with his hands and legs tied up, a day after he went missing.

Police said they have arrested a 23-year-old suspect in connection with the case. The dead person, Arvind Kumar Gautam, was an assistant teacher at a government primary school.

"One named accused, identified as Abhishek Ranjan, has been arrested, while two others are being interrogated," Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

According to police, the murder was the fallout of love affair between Abhishek Ranjan and the victim's daughter.

"Arvind had fixed the marriage of his daughter in June, while she was having an affair with Abhishek. The suspect had threatened the victim a number of times to break the marriage.

"On Saturday evening, he called Arvind to meet at a place where he, along with two of his friends, committed the crime," the SP said, adding that Abhishek has confessed to the crime.

According to the police complaint lodged by family members, the victim had left his home on Saturday evening after receiving a phone call.

When he did not return home after several hours, the family members began searching for him in the morning and found him dead in a pond, a kilometre away from their house, police said.

"The body was recovered from a pond in the morning. His hands were tied to a large stone and legs were tied with a rope. An FIR of murder has been registered," Chauri Police Station SHO Brijesh Kumar Maurya told news agency PTI.

