For Refusing Sex, Woman Set On Fire By Husband In Maharashtra

Saira Pathan died due to burn injuries at Beed district's civil hospital, around 385 kilometres away from state capital Mumbai Thursday morning, police said.

Cities | | Updated: September 27, 2018 20:38 IST
A woman died in Maharashtra's Beed, after her husband allegedly set her on fire (Representational)

Beed, Maharashtra: 

A 31-year-old woman died on Thursday in Maharashtra's Beed, after her husband allegedly set her on fire for refusing to have sex with him, police said.

Saira Pathan died due to burn injuries at Beed district's civil hospital, around 385 kilometres away from state capital Mumbai Thursday morning, police said.

Her husband Ayyub Pathan allegedly demanded to have sexual intercourse with her on Wednesday night, but she declined saying she was not feeling well, a police official said.

Angered by her response, Ayyub allegedly poured kerosene from the kitchen stove on her and set her on fire before running from the house, he said.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and took her to the hospital. Saira suffered 75 per cent burn injuries and died on Thursday morning.

She named her husband as the culprit in her dying declaration, the official said. Ayyub Pathan has been arrested and police have registered a case of murder against him, the official said.

