Migrant Worker Dies Mid-Way After 350-km Bicycle Ride To Home From Maharashtra

A migrant labourer died mid-way in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani today.

A migrant labourer, going back to his home state Uttar Pradesh on a bicycle from Maharashtra, died mid-way in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani today, becoming the third such death reported from the district in the last 10 days.

Tabarak Ansari, in his mid-fifties, had started his journey from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi two days ago with ten other labourers.

Ramesh Kumar Gond, one of the labourers from the group, said that all of them lost their jobs at power-loom unit in Bhiwandi and they had no option left but to go back home.

"We all had lost jobs in the power-loom unit in Bhiwandi and were left with no money and no food, so we decided to cycle our way back to Maharajganj, but just when we had completed around 350 km of the journey, Tabarak suddenly complained dizziness and fell from the cycle on the road," he said.

Police said that the excessive tiredness and heat-stroke, along with dehydration could have been the reasons for death.

However, the actual reason of death can be determined only after receiving the post-mortem report, an official said.

Two other similar incidents have taken place in the last 10 days in Barwani that shares its border from neighbouring Maharashtra state.

On April 28, Baliram, 45, died while crossing an inter-state checkpost. He was an asthematic and hailed from Barwani.

On April 21, Wakeel, going back to his home in Uttar Pradesh' Shrawasti on foot, died while crossing the border.On Wednesday, around 1,000 migrant labourers, from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, blocked the highway on in the district over not being allowed by administration to proceed to their destinations.

The centre has asked the state governments to arrange special trains and buses for the movement of migrant labourers to their respective states.

The government has also extended the lockdown for another fourteen days till May 17, with a number of relaxations.