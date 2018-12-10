Infant Dies In UP After Allegedly Being Thrown By Drunk Neighbour

The police said the baby's mother had an argument with her neighbour.

Cities | | Updated: December 10, 2018 13:12 IST
The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead (Representational)


Bareilly (UP): 

A four-month-old infant died after a drunk neighbour allegedly threw her on the ground, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Hadaulia village in Cant area on Sunday.

The baby's mother, Ramsakhi, had an argument with her neighbour Ramvati. Following this, Ramvati's husband Umesh Pal, who was drunk, threw the baby on the ground, the police said.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The police have arrested the accused.

For more Bareilly news, click here



bareilly

