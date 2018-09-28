Bank Manager Abducted In Bihar's Sheikhpura District

The incident happened when he was returning home by his motorcycle at Mohanpur Baawan Khandha in Nalanda district from the bank's branch

Cities | | Updated: September 28, 2018 16:56 IST
The police are trying to rescue the bank manager. (Representational)

Sheikhpura: 

Unidentified miscreants abducted a bank manager while he was returning home from office in Sheikhpura district, the police said on Friday.

Jaivardhan, 30, is posted as manager at a branch of the Bihar Kshetriya Grameen Bank in Kasaar village.

The incident happened when he was returning home by his motorcycle at Mohanpur Baawan Khandha in Nalanda district from the bank's branch yesterday, Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar said.

The bank manager used to commute the distance daily.

The police are trying to rescue the bank manager, he said.

