Search On For Bank Manager Kidnapped In Bihar's Sheikhpura District

Police in Nalanda have recovered the victim's phone from a village in Nawada district. (Representational)

The police in Bihar on Sunday continued to search for a bank manager who was abducted three days ago.

Jaivardhan Kumar of the Bihar Kshetriya Grameen Bank was kidnapped in Sheikhpura district on Thursday evening while returning home.

Sheikhpura Superintendent of Police said Daya Shankar said the police were doing everything to rescue Mr Kumar.

The abductors have reportedly demanded a ransom from the family and warned them not to seek police help.

Meanwhile, police in Nalanda said that Mr Kumar's mobile phone was recovered from a village in neighbouring Nawada district.