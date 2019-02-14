Odisha Cop Loses Legs After Slipping Through Gap Between Platform, Train

Natabara Nayak was going to attend Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's meeting (Representational)

A home guard working with the Odisha Police Wednesday lost both of his legs after he slipped through the gap between the railway platform and a moving train in Balasore district, police said.

The accident occurred when the home guard, identified as Natabara Nayak, was boarding a train at Nilagiri Road station.

Mr Nayak, attached to Soro police station, was going to attend Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's meeting at the district headquarters town.

A seriously injured Mr Nayak was first taken to Balasore district headquarters hospital. He was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The chief minister expressed concern over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 1 lakh for the injured home guard.

He directed officials for arranging free medical treatment for Mr Nayak and wished him a speedy recovery.