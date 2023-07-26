Drunk UP Headmaster Seen Sleeping Naked In Front Of Students Suspended

The parents and villagers said the headmaster takes off his clothes in class and rests (representational)

The headmaster of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich has been suspended for allegedly indulging in obscene acts in front of students in a drunken state, an official said on Wednesday.

In a purported video, Durga Prasad Jaiswal, posted at Shivpur Bairagi Primary School in Visheshwarganj block, was seen sleeping naked in school in an inebriated condition, much to the embarrassment of the students.

The officials said the veracity of the video which went viral is yet to be ascertained.

Agitated parents and villagers claimed that Durga Jaiswal has often indulged in obscene acts in front of the students. They said the headmaster takes off his clothes in class and rests.

Embarrassed by these antics, the girl students have stopped going to school, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) ordered an inquiry by the block education officer after which Durga Jaiswal was suspended.

"We got a complaint against Durga Prasad Jaiswal, primary school teacher and headmaster in Shivpur Bairagi Basik School of Visheshwarganj block, that he comes to school in an inebriated state. A video of the same also surfaced recently. However, the video is yet to be verified. He was suspended on July 24 on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the block education officer," BSA Avyakt Ram Tiwari said.

"A departmental inquiry is being conducted. If necessary, an FIR will also be lodged against the headmaster," the BSA said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)