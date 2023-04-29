3 Hours Wait For Ambulance, Baby Dies In Mother's Arms In Madhya Pradesh

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, an official said. (Representational)

A six-month-old boy died in his mother's arms due to the unavailability of an ambulance at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

The baby was rushed to the Indergarh government hospital after his condition deteriorated. The doctors then referred the child to Datia district hospital, but they had to wait for three hours for the ambulance.

The baby's mother, Renu Jatav, alleged inadequate treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC) and said the delay in providing an ambulance led to his death.

Two ambulances, funded by the MLA Local Area Development Fund, were parked at the CHC but were reportedly not in service due to insufficient fuel.

A team of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), a police officer, and a tehsildar were sent to the health centre to investigate.

"There is a protocol to first dial 108 for an ambulance on priority, but there are other ambulances that are operated by the Patient Welfare Committee on a no profit, no loss basis. In case of an emergency, these ambulances must provide services free of cost," Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr RB Kurele said.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, Dr Kurele added.