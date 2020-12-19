Attempting Selfie, Tourist Drowns In Beas River In Himachal

Personnel from Aut police station are trying to locate the body (Representational)

A 25-year-old tourist from Uttar Pradesh drowned in Beas river while taking a selfie on Friday, police said.

The man has been identified as Chand Mohammad of UP's Agra district, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The SP said a group of seven tourists from UP had gone to Manali and stopped over at Banala while returning. Mr Mohammad accidentally slipped into the Beas river while taking a selfie there, she added.

Personnel from Aut police station are trying to locate the body along with a team of rafters and divers, she added

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)