At Least A Dozen Godowns Destroyed In Fire At Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

The fire broke out at about 2 pm in Krishna Complex at Gundavali that had several godowns. The fire was brought under control at around 6 pm.

Cities | | Updated: December 23, 2018 20:47 IST
Thane: 

A fire on Sunday destroyed at least a dozen godowns in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi near Thane in Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said. There were no casualties in the fire incident.

The fire broke out at about 2 pm in Krishna Complex at Gundavali that had several godowns. The fire was brought under control at around 6 pm, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Datta Salvi said.

The fire destroyed at least a dozen godowns located at the complex where broom and other materials were kept, the official said.

The cause of the fire was under probe, he added.

