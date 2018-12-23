At Least A Dozen Godowns Destroyed In Fire At Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

There were no casualties in the fire incident in Bhiwandi.

A fire on Sunday destroyed at least a dozen godowns in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi near Thane in Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said. There were no casualties in the fire incident.

The fire broke out at about 2 pm in Krishna Complex at Gundavali that had several godowns. The fire was brought under control at around 6 pm, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Datta Salvi said.

The fire destroyed at least a dozen godowns located at the complex where broom and other materials were kept, the official said.

The cause of the fire was under probe, he added.