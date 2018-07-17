At 14.6 Degrees, Manali Is Coldest Place In Himachal After Heavy Rain

Manali received 11 mm rainf in 24 hours leading to a sudden drop in temperature (Representational)

Rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh today, with Manali becoming the coldest place in the state in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological or MeT department said.



As per the data registered this morning (at 8:30), Manali in Kullu district recorded a minimum of 13.6 degrees Celsius, becoming the coldest place in the hilly state during the last 24 hours, Director of local MeT office Manmohan Singh said.



The minimum temperature in Kalpa of Kinnaur district and Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti district was recorded as 14.6 degrees Celsius, 16.1 degrees Celcius in Dalhousie of Chamba district, and 16.9 degrees Celsius in the state capital Shimla over the same period, Mr Singh added.



Manali received a rainfall of 11 mm over the last 24 hours, lagging behind many other places in the state in terms of precipitation.



