Assam Boy Commits Suicide Over Rs 42,000 Fine Imposed By Informal Court

The police said the boy felt humiliated and committed suicide.

A 16-year-old Assam boy on Friday committed suicide by jumping in front of a train after an informal village court ordered his family to pay Rs 42,000 as fine for allegedly misbehaving with women.

The incident took place at a village in Assam's Bongaigaon district. Locals allege that the boy was tried at a local informal court earlier this week.

The family of the boy is said to be extremely poor.

"This boy was suffering from jaundice. He was going to a neighbouring village quack. While on the way, he fell off from his cycle near two women. They started shouting that this boy tried to rape them," a local told NDTV.

"The villagers caught hold of him. He pleaded of not being guilty, but he was beaten up. His family was called to an informal court, which decided to impose a fine on his family. The jury of the so-called court did not allow the boy to give his side of the story," he added.

"The boy felt humiliated. From what the locals say, it seems he was disturbed and committed suicide, as alleged by his family as well. We swung into action on receiving the report and have been able to arrest one of the accused," Subodh Sonowal, Bongaigaon police chief, said.

Investigation is underway, the police said.

