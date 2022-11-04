Army Soldier Swept Away By River In Bihar, Body Found 4 Days Later: Cops

His body was found about 25 km away from the spot where he was swept away. (Representational)

The body of an army jawan, who had come to his home in Bihar on a holiday, was found on Friday, four days after he was swept away by a strong river current, police said.

Visual Kumar (22) had come to his village in Manihari block of Katihar district where he was last seen on Monday, when he was taking a dip in the Ganges along with some friends after the Chhath festivities.

According to Manihari police station SHO "the Army jawan had slipped and got swept away. Professional divers and the State Disaster Response Force were immediately pressed into service but he remained untraceable.

"Today, after a lapse of 100 hours, we received information that a bloated, decomposed body has been fished out from the river in Amdabad police station area, about 25 km away from the spot where he was swept away. After identification it was confirmed that the body was of Vishal Kumar".

The body will be brought to the village of the victim for last rites after due formalities.

