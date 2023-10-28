Army Jawan Arrested For Killing Wife In Jammu And Kashmir

Police said the motive behind the murder was not known immediately. (Representational)

An Army jawan visiting home on leave was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Sarabjeet Kour was found strangled to death at her residence in Kunde Chak Marheen Saturday morning, following which a case was registered at Rajbagh police station, a police official said.

During the course of investigation, Sarabjeet Kour's husband Bhopinder Singh was taken into custody and confessed to his involvement in the murder, the official said, adding Bhopinder Singh is a serving Army personnel and was visiting home on leave.

He said the motive behind the murder was not known immediately.

The body of the woman was handed over to her family for the last rites after completion of legal formalities, the official said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)