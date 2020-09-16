Mobile Phones Worth Rs 80 Lakh Stolen In Andhra: Police

980 mobile phones worth approximately Rs 80 lakhs were stolen in Andhra's Guntur. (Representational)

As many as 980 mobile phones worth about Rs 80 lakh were stolen from a container in a car in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Wednesday, police said.

According to Ammireddy, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police (SP), the container was meant to be taken from Tirupati to Kolkata.

"A driver behind the vehicle which was carrying the box saw the container open at the crossing toll gate at Kaja near Guntur city and immediately alerted the driver. The driver contacted the Mangalagiri Rural Police Station and I ordered an investigation into the matter," the SP said.

Ammireddy further said, "As many as 980 mobile phones worth approximately Rs 80 lakhs have been stolen. It is primarily understood that the container door was cut and the goods inside were stolen. We are trying to find out the details of the accused based on the cell phone signals and CCTV camera footage. This might be the handiwork of a Madhya Pradesh or Tamil Nadu gang."

"Five special teams including the "clues team" have been informed. We will soon catch the thieves," he added.