These Tamil Nadu Siblings Used Lockdown To Make Comic, Sold It On WhatsApp

Ishaan Abraham Pichamuthu and Yohaan Abraham Pichamuthu love reading comics.

Two siblings in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu have released a new comic for kids putting their creativity and lockdown given free time to good use. Called The Stix Comix, the debut edition of the hand drawn comic -- which tells the story of Lockdown -- is being sold as e-copies via WhatsApp.

The young writers Ishaan Abraham Pichamuthu (13) and Yohaan Abraham Pichamuthu (10), children of a doctor couple, say it took them two weeks to write and three weeks to draw and colour it.

The brothers love reading comics and enjoy Tinkle and Spiderman series. They say that the impact of lockdown motivated them to put together an interesting story for kids.

While Ishaan, who studies in Class 8, did the writing, his class VI brother Yohaan coloured, fixed the price and is looking after the sale. "I loved creating new characters and giving original names like Le Gamer and Alex Rider. Some of course are popular names. We want to continue writing and would release this one after another," Ishaan says.

Ishaan and Yohaan say it took them two weeks to write and three weeks to draw and colour the comic.

The near professional looking comic is priced at Rs 50 and sold at a 5 per cent discount. The first edition also has a word search game and a jokes section to further engage young readers. So far they've sold 10 copies among friends and relatives. "Its fun selling the book. None has said no yet. We would also be happy to give the e-book free for underprivileged children," says Yohaan.

The boys study at Ida Scudder School and aspire to become doctors.

"This highlights how children build on their own creativity when they are free from gadgets. We also thought this was a good activity for children during this lockdown. It encourages imagination, artistic ability, planning and design," their father, Dr. Kishore Pichamuthu, says.

The couple say they refrained from pressuring kids to pursue academic activity all the time.

"Lockdown has so much of negativity but such things bring so much positivity. We feel so good," Dr Anjana Bennett, their mother, adds.